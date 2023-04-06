Death News : Sad news: Welsh broadcasting legend Nicola Heywood-Thomas has passed away at 67. RIP

Passing of Nicola Heywood-Thomas, our family friend and beloved Welsh broadcaster, at 67. Rest in peace to a true icon .

Our hearts are heavy as we learn about the passing of Nicola Heywood-Thomas, a treasured member of our family circle. At the age of 67, she bid farewell to this world, leaving behind a legacy of excellence in Welsh broadcasting that we will always cherish. Nicola was an exceptional talent who dedicated her life to bringing joy and inspiration to her viewers, and we will sorely miss her.

As we mourn her loss, we pay tribute to a true legend and extend our deepest sympathies to her loved ones. May Nicola rest in peace, knowing that her contributions to the world of broadcasting and to the lives of those who knew her will always be remembered with great fondness.

Source : @GillibrandPeter

Very sad to hear the news that our family friend, Nicola Heywood-Thomas, has died at the age of 67. RIP to a legend of Welsh broadcasting

Very sad to hear the news that our family friend, Nicola Heywood-Thomas, has died at the age of 67. RIP to a legend of Welsh broadcasting ❤️ pic.twitter.com/93ZaI1bnUV — Peter Gillibrand (@GillibrandPeter) April 6, 2023