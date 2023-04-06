Death News : Sad news. RIP Whitty.

Gaining Perspective: Reflecting on the Loss of an Old Friend.

Sometimes we tend to get lost in our own struggles and forget to appreciate the little things in life. In a moment of clarity, Tim learned the value of perspective when he found out that an old buddy had passed away suddenly. The news hit him hard, making him realize that life is precious and we must cherish every moment of it.

Rest in peace, Whitty, and may your soul be at peace. Tim extends his heartfelt condolences to Whitty’s friends and family during this difficult time. Let’s honor his memory by living life to the fullest and cherishing the people we hold dear.

Source : @sc_timmy1180

When you are struggling a bit and feeling sorry for yourself and then find out an old buddy has passed away at no age at all, a lot of perspective hits you in the bollocks. RIP Whitty, lad. Sleep well.

