Death News : Sad news: Bruce Petty, Aussie animator, filmmaker, died at 93. Made Oscar winning animation “Leisure”.

It is with great sadness that we bid farewell to the brilliant and talented Bruce Petty, who passed away at the age of 93. Petty was a legendary cartoonist, animator, and filmmaker who made significant contributions to the creative industry. He was the first Australian to win an Oscar for his animation “Leisure,” which remains an iconic piece of art to this day.

Aside from his impressive career achievements, Petty was also known for his warm and kind personality. He was a wonderful human being who left a lasting impression on those who had the privilege of knowing him. Petty’s brilliant work will continue to inspire future generations of artists, and his legacy will live on forever.

Farewell to the wonderful Bruce Petty, cartoonist, animator, filmmaker, who has died at 93. The first Australian to make an Oscar winning animation – “Leisure” – and a wonderful human being. You can watch “Leisure” here: https://t.co/9xx5bWje9y — Sharon Connolly (@citizenkay8) April 6, 2023