Death News : Renowned political cartoonist Bruce Petty, known for his satirical works and unique ‘doodle bombs’, has passed away at the age of 93. Petty was the first cartoonist for The Australian and made a significant impact on the field of journalism. In 2016, he was honoured with an award for his exceptional contributions to the industry.

Renowned Political Cartoonist Bruce Petty Passes Away at 93, Pioneered as The Australian’s First Cartoonist with His Distinctive ‘Doodle Bombs’ and Witty Satire.

Renowned political cartoonist Bruce Petty, who was the first cartoonist for The Australian, has passed away at the age of 93. Petty was famous for his ‘doodle bombs’ and satirical edge which made him an iconic figure in Australian journalism. His exceptional contribution to the field was recognized at the 2016 Walkley Awards, further highlighting his storied career.

One of Petty’s memorable pieces was featured in The Australian, and it continues to be celebrated for its unique depiction of contemporary issues. Petty’s passing is a great loss to the world of journalism, and his legacy as a highly-acclaimed cartoonist will be remembered for years to come.

Source : @RositaDaz48

Political cartoonist Bruce Petty has died, age 93

Bruce Petty was The Australian’s first cartoonist, famous for his ‘doodle bombs’ and satirical edge. His outstanding contribution to journalism was recognised at the 2016 Walkley Awards. Bruce Petty cartoon for The Australian,…

Political cartoonist Bruce Petty has died, age 93

Bruce Petty was The Australian’s first cartoonist, famous for his ‘doodle bombs’ and satirical edge. His outstanding contribution to journalism was recognised at the 2016 Walkley Awards. Bruce Petty cartoon for The Australian,… pic.twitter.com/Pdgby3Y60n — Rosita Díaz (@RositaDaz48) April 6, 2023