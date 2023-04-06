Death News : Prodigy, a renowned rapper, passed away at 37. He achieved fame with his 1994 debut album, ‘True Science’.

Prodigy, the revered and prosperous rapper, has tragically died at 37. Widely regarded as one of the most impactful artists in hip-hop, he gained fame with his first album “True Science” in 1994..

The world of hip-hop has lost a legend as influential rapper Prodigy passed away at the young age of 37. His contributions to the genre were vast and had a lasting impact on the industry. Prodigy’s first album, “True Science”, which was released in 1994, brought him to the forefront and established him as a force to be reckoned with in the music world.

Though he may have been gone too soon, his mark on hip-hop will be cherished and remembered by fans and artists alike. Prodigy’s talent and unique style will continue to inspire future generations of musicians for years to come. Our deepest sympathies go out to those close to him during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Prodigy.

Source : @HSandov51427460

Prodigy, one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, has passed away at the age of just 37.The hip-hop artist, who rose to prominence with the release of his debut album, 'True Science' in 1994

Prodigy, one of the most influential and successful rappers of all time, has passed away at the age of just 37.The hip-hop artist, who rose to prominence with the release of his debut album, 'True Science' in 1994 pic.twitter.com/TLuN1vx3Ii — H|Sandoval (@HSandov51427460) April 6, 2023