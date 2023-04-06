Death News : Political cartoonist Bruce Petty dies aged 93, famed for his satirical doodles.

Renowned Australian political cartoonist, Bruce Petty, passes away at 93, leaving behind an iconic legacy of satirical illustrations and distinctive “doodle bombs”. Discover more about his exceptional body of work..

Bruce Petty, a legendary political cartoonist from Australia, has passed away at the age of 93. He was the first political cartoonist for The Australian and had a unique style that blended humorous “doodle bombs” with sharp political satire. Petty’s illustrations were widely recognized for their distinctive aesthetic, and his work continues to be admired by many. To learn more about his incredible legacy, click on the link included in the original tweet.

Petty’s contribution to the field of political commentary was immeasurable, as he used his talent to highlight important social and political issues. His cartoons were often biting and witty, and he had a talent for capturing the essence of complex ideas with just a few lines. Petty leaves behind a tremendous legacy, which has inspired generations of artists and political commentators in Australia and beyond. His impact on the world of political satire will be felt for many years to come.

Source : @australian

