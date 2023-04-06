Death News : Photographer Kwame Brathwaite dies at 85. Captured Black excellence for 60+ yrs. Inspired by Emmett Till’s photos.

Kwame Brathwaite, Photographer of Black Excellence, Passes Away at 85: Reflecting on Over Six Decades of Capturing Beauty and Power in the Black Community

Kwame Brathwaite, the photographer known for capturing the essence of Black excellence, has died at the age of 85. His career spanned over 60 years, during which he celebrated the beauty of Black people through his photography. Brathwaite was a teenager when he first realized the power of photography upon seeing pictures of Emmett Till, a 14-year-old Black boy who was brutally murdered by white racists in Mississippi in 1955.

Born in Brooklyn in 1938, Brathwaite was one of the most prominent photographers of the Black is Beautiful movement. He dedicated his life to showcasing the beauty of Black people and challenging the Eurocentric beauty standards that pervaded the media. Brathwaite’s photography captured the essence of the Black liberation movement in America and celebrated the pride and power of Black beauty. His legacy will continue to inspire generations to come.

Source : @ajplus

