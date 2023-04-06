Another day and another Phil Collins song on the radio without news of his passing at the age of 72..

It’s yet another day where a Phil Collins song is played on the radio, and once again we are spared the devastating announcement of his passing at the age of 72. It’s a strange feeling, almost like we are constantly on edge, waiting for the inevitable news to break. But for now, we can still enjoy the music of the legendary artist.

Phil Collins has had an indelible impact on the music industry, and his songs have become timeless classics that are still loved by millions around the world. As each day passes without any news of his passing, it’s a reminder of how we take the things we love for granted. As fans, we must continue to cherish his music and show gratitude for the joy it brings into our lives.

Source : @maffers1882

Another day and another Phil Collins song on the radio that’s not followed by “Phil Collins, who has passed away at the age of 72”.

Another day and another Phil Collins song on the radio that’s not followed by “Phil Collins, who has passed away at the age of 72”. — Ⓜ️🅰️🎼🎼📧®️💲 (@maffers1882) April 6, 2023