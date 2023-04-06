Death News : NYT photographer Neal Boenzi dies at 97.

Renowned New York Times Photographer Neal Boenzi Passes Away at 97, Known for Masterfully Capturing City Life for Over Four Decades.

Neal Boenzi, a gifted photographer who spent over 40 years at The New York Times, passed away at the age of 97. Throughout his career, Boenzi skillfully captured various facets of city life, from a man walking a goose to firefighters escaping from a collapsing wall. His images showcased the beauty and chaos of New York City and left a lasting impression on its inhabitants.

Boenzi’s exceptional talent and unwavering dedication to his craft earned him countless accolades throughout his career. His photographs were more than mere snapshots; they were pieces of art that captured the essence of city life. Boenzi’s legacy as a photographer will continue to inspire future generations, and his images will forever serve as a testament to the ever-changing landscape of New York City.

