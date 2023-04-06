Death News : Nora Foster, John Lydon’s wife and Ari Up’s mother, died at 80 after a battle with Alzheimer’s.

Nora Foster, spouse of the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd. frontman John Lydon and mother of the departed Slits lead vocalist Ari Up, passed away at 80 years old after a prolonged and widely-known fight with Alzheimer’s disease..

Nora Foster, the wife of iconic singer John Lydon (also known as Johnny Rotten) from the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd., has passed away at the age of 80. Nora was also the mother of Ari Up from the influential punk band The Slits, who passed away in 2010. Nora’s death follows a public and lengthy battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

As a prominent figure in the punk rock scene, Nora’s passing has left a significant impact on music fans worldwide. Her memory will live on through her husband, children, and the countless individuals she inspired with her strength, resilience, and passion for art. The music industry and punk rock community have lost a true matriarch, and her legacy will forever be remembered. We send our condolences to her family and friends during this difficult time.

