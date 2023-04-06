Death News : Nora Forster, 80, John Lydon’s wife, dies after Alzheimer’s fight.

John Lydon’s spouse, Nora Forster, passes away at 80, following a prolonged fight with Alzheimer’s..

Nora Forster, the wife of singer John Lydon, has passed away at the age of 80 after a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease. The couple had been married for over four decades, and Forster had been struggling with the neurological disorder for several years. The news of her death was confirmed by a tweet from the Metro UK.

The loss of Forster has stunned many in the music industry, as the couple had been a beloved fixture of the punk rock scene for decades. Lydon, who is best known for his work with the Sex Pistols and Public Image Ltd., has not yet released a statement about his wife’s passing. Fans and friends alike are mourning the loss of one of punk rock’s most enduring figures, and paying tribute to Forster’s legacy as a pioneering artist and devoted spouse.

Source : @MetroUK

