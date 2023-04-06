Death News : Legendary production designer Norman Reynolds passes away at 89, leaving behind a remarkable legacy.

Prodigious Production Designer Norman Reynolds Dies at 89 – Won 2 Oscars for game-changing contributions to Raiders of the Lost Ark and Star Wars trilogy..

The film industry has lost a legend today with the passing of Norman Reynolds at the age of 89. Reynolds was a remarkable production designer and had a significant impact on cinema history. He was responsible for the stunning set designs in some of the most iconic movies of all time. He worked on the production design for Raiders of the Lost Ark, as well as the original Star Wars Trilogy, and his revolutionary work earned him two Oscars.

Throughout his career, Reynolds was known for his innovative and creative approach to production design. He brought a unique vision to each project he worked on, and his work helped to shape the look and feel of some of the greatest films in history. Reynolds will be deeply missed by his colleagues, friends, and fans, but his impact on the film industry will always be remembered.

Source : @thebeardedtrio

