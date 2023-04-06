Death News : Klaus Teuber, creator of Catan, has passed away.

“Remembering Klaus Teuber: The Creative Mind Behind Settlers of Catan “.

The tweet mourns the loss of Klaus Teuber, the designer of the popular board game Settlers of Catan. The image accompanying the tweet shows a card with the game’s logo.

In the tweet, the user expresses their sadness with a crying emoji and a link to an article about Teuber’s passing. The tweet has been shared on April 5, 2023, and has been posted by a Twitter user with the handle @snipeyhead, whose bio indicates they are from Portugal.

Settlers of Catan has been widely popular since its release in 1995, and has been credited with introducing a new era for board games. The game involves players building settlements and trading resources while competing for victory points. Klaus Teuber has won numerous awards for his contributions to the world of board games, including being inducted into the Origins Hall of Fame in 2015.

Source : @snipeyhead

RIP, Klaus Teuber, designer of Settlers of Catan

RIP, Klaus Teuber, designer of Settlers of Catan 😭https://t.co/COyqO78t9z — 🇵🇹 snipe, lixo tóxico ⭑⭒⭒⭒⭒ (@snipeyhead) April 5, 2023