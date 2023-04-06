Death News : Klaus Teuber, creator of Catan, died at 70.

At 70 years old, Klaus Teuber, the mastermind behind the beloved Catan board game, has passed away..

Klaus Teuber, the brilliant mind behind the iconic board game Catan, passed away at the age of 70. Teuber was known for creating immersive and strategic gaming experiences that have captivated players around the world. His legacy will live on through the countless hours of fun that Catan has brought to families and friends.

Catan, first published in 1995, has become a staple in the board gaming community, winning numerous awards and inspiring a loyal global following. Teuber’s passion for game design and dedication to his craft have left an indelible mark on the industry, and his contributions will be greatly missed.

Source : @CBSNews

