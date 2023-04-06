Death News : Journalist Bill Lynch dies at 77.

Award-Winning Journalist Bill Lynch, Known for Anchoring CBS News Radio’s “World News Roundup” for Almost 15 Years, Passes Away at 77, Confirms Family.

Renowned journalist Bill Lynch, who anchored CBS News Radio’s “World News Roundup” for almost fifteen years, has passed away at the age of 77. His family has confirmed the sad news. Lynch, who was known for his exceptional journalism skills, had won several awards during his career. His contribution to the field of journalism would always be remembered.

The news of Lynch’s death was shared by CBS News on their official Twitter handle. The message was met with overwhelming responses from people across the world. Lynch’s dedication towards his work had earned him respect and admiration from colleagues and his followers.

