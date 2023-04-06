Death News : Journalist Bill Lynch dies at 77.

Award-Winning Journalist Bill Lynch, Anchor of CBS News Radio’s “World News Roundup,” Passes Away at 77 on Sunday Morning.

Bill Lynch, a renowned journalist who served as the anchor of CBS News Radio’s “World News Roundup” for almost 15 years, passed away at the age of 77, as confirmed by his family. Lynch’s award-winning career included covering some of the most significant global events of the past few decades, earning him a commendable reputation in the field of journalism.

Lynch’s passing has left many in the journalism community mourning the loss of a veteran who had shaped the industry during his long and illustrious career. CBS News Radio’s “World News Roundup” has been a broadcast staple for decades, and Lynch’s contributions to its success were immeasurable. His legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire and guide generations of journalists to come.

Source : @CBSSunday

