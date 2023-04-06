Death News : ‘JAWS’ cinematographer Bill Butler has passed away at 101. #RIPBillButler.

Breaking: Bill Butler, the celebrated #cinematographer behind #JAWS passes away at 101..

Bill Butler, the pioneering and highly-respected cinematographer, best known for his work on the blockbuster film JAWS has passed away at the age of 101. During his extensive career, Butler worked on over 40 films, receiving critical acclaim for his innovative use of light and framing.

Butler’s contribution to the film industry was immense, having worked on numerous classic movies including Grease, Rocky II, and The Great Santini. His keen eye and attention to detail won him recognition and respect from fellow filmmakers, actors and critics alike. Bill Butler’s death is a great loss to the creative world, and his legacy will undoubtedly live on in the many outstanding films he helped create throughout his remarkable career.

Source : @thedailyjaws

