Death News : Indian Test cricketer Sudhir Naik dies at 78.

Former Indian cricket player Sudhir Naik, who represented the country in three Tests during the 1974-75 season, has passed away at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by the sports news website ESPNcricinfo on Twitter on April 6, 2023. Naik, a left-handed batsman, made his debut for India in the third Test against the West Indies in 1974 and scored 51 runs in the second innings, helping India to secure a draw.

Naik went on to play two more Tests for India before retiring from international cricket in 1975. He continued to play first-class cricket for Mumbai until 1986, and also served as a coach for the team. Naik’s contribution to Indian cricket has been acknowledged by many, and his sad demise has come as a great loss to the cricketing fraternity.

