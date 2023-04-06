Death News : Former @LadyWaveGB star Autumn Giles, 24, passed away, leaving many emotional.

Former Green Wave star Autumn Giles passes away at 24, leaving many emotional..

Autumn Giles, a former star basketball player with the Lady Wave at Gateway Charter High School, passed away at the young age of 24. Giles brought home two state championship titles for the school during her time as a player. She also dedicated herself to educating the next generation, working as a second grade teacher at Gateway Charter.

Giles’ untimely death was difficult for those who knew her, as her talent and passion for the game of basketball, as well as her commitment to her students, made her a beloved member of the community. The outpouring of emotion and condolences from fellow players, coaches, and students serves as a testament to the impact Giles made during her time at Gateway Charter.

