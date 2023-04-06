Death News : Former Bishop of Hoima Diocese passes on at Nsambya Hospital.

Rt. Rev. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, former Bishop of Hoima Catholic Diocese, has passed away at Nsambya Hospital..

The Bishop Emeritus of Hoima Catholic Diocese, Rt. Rev. Albert Edward Baharagate Akiiki, has passed away at Nsambya Hospital. The sad news was announced by NBS Television through their Twitter account, accompanied by a photo courtesy of the same source.

Bishop Akiiki had been serving the Catholic community in Hoima for many years before his retirement. His passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the entire congregation. May his soul rest in eternal peace.

