Death News : Fashion icon Michael Roberts dies at 75.

Renowned Fashion Industry Multi-talent Michael Roberts, One of Few Pioneering Men of Color, Dies at 75..

Source : @washingtonpost

Michael Roberts, who spent decades at the center of the fashion world as a writer, editor, designer, artist, photographer and filmmaker, and was one of the few men of color in the industry of his era, has died at 75.

