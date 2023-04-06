Death News : Don Rickles died six years ago, aged 90.

On this day 6 years ago, the legendary Don Rickles passed away at 90..

It has been six years since the legendary comedian Don Rickles passed away at the age of 90. His humor and wit were unmatchable, and he had a career that spanned over six decades. Don Rickles was widely known for his ability to roast celebrities and politicians with his sharp tongue, and his comedic genius will always be remembered.

Rickles was born in Queens, New York, in 1926 and was known for his stand-up comedy, acting, and voice-over work. He appeared in numerous TV shows and movies, including “The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson,” “Casino,” and “Toy Story.” Rickles was also a favorite of Frank Sinatra and performed with him on several occasions. His memory lives on, and his influence on the comedy industry is indisputable.

Source : @miles_commodore

