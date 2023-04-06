Daylami, a beloved fan favourite, passes away at 29 .

Daylami, a beloved racehorse, has passed away at the age of 29, leaving behind a legacy of remarkable performances and unforgettable moments. As horse racing enthusiasts mourn his loss, the Mirror Sport reported on the tragic event on April 6, 2023. Daylami was a fan favourite, known for his stunning victories and exceptional athleticism.

Throughout his career, which spanned several years, Daylami won hearts and races alike with his unparalleled speed and agility. His passing will undoubtedly be felt by countless individuals who had the privilege of witnessing his greatness. Although he is no longer with us, Daylami’s memory will live on in the annals of horse racing history, reminding us of the true meaning of sportsmanship and dedication. Rest in peace, Daylami.

Source : @MirrorSport

