Death News : Daylami, a grey legend, passed at great age. RIP

In Memory of Daylami : A Stellar Legacy in the Aga Khan and Godolphin Colors.

Daylami, the beloved grey horse, has passed away at a ripe old age, leaving behind a legacy that will not easily be forgotten. He was a star in the racing world, having donned the colors of both the Aga Khan and Godolphin. Known for his speed and stamina, he captured the hearts of many with his impressive performances on the track.

Though he may no longer be with us, Daylami’s memory will live on through the countless fans who were awed by his talent, as well as the future generations who will continue to admire his accomplishments. He will forever hold a special place in the hearts of all who knew him and loved him. Rest in peace, Daylami.

Source : @ChampionsSeries

RIP Daylami 🤍 The hugely popular grey has sadly passed away at a great age. What a star he was in the colours of both the Aga Khan and Godolphin. https://t.co/4gbDecFi42 — Champions Series (@ChampionsSeries) April 5, 2023