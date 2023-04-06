Death News : Close deadly ICE prison Stewart!

61-year-old Salvador Vargas from Mexico becomes latest migrant casualty at Georgia’s Stewart Detention Center; 11 deaths recorded with two by suicide. Biden administration urged to take action and close the inhumane ICE prison. Shut down Stewart now!.

Reports reveal that another migrant has died at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. The deceased has been identified as a 61-year-old Salvador Vargas from Mexico. Sadly, this marks the 11th migrant fatality at this detention center, with two cases involving suicide. Despite these appalling figures, the Biden administration has continued to ignore calls to shut down this deadly ICE prison.

It’s time to take action and demand the immediate closure of the Stewart Detention Center. The safety and well-being of migrants must be a top priority for any government. We cannot allow such atrocities to continue to happen right under our noses. We urge the authorities to take immediate steps to put an end to this inhumane treatment of immigrants and prevent future loss of life.

Source : @ashahshahani

BREAKING: Another migrant has died at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. 61-year-old Salvador Vargas from Mexico. At least 11 migrants have died at Stewart. Two by suicide. Yet the Biden administration has refused to close this deadly ICE prison. Shut down Stewart now!

BREAKING: Another migrant has died at the Stewart Detention Center in Georgia. 61-year-old Salvador Vargas from Mexico. At least 11 migrants have died at Stewart. Two by suicide. Yet the Biden administration has refused to close this deadly ICE prison. Shut down Stewart now! — Azadeh Shahshahani (@ashahshahani) April 6, 2023