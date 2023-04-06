Death News : Cinematographer Bill Butler, known for Jaws, Rocky and Graffiti Bridge, dies at 101

Cinematographer Bill Butler, Known for his Work on Spielberg’s Jaws, Stallone’s Rocky 3 & 4, and Prince’s Graffiti Bridge, Dies at 101 – His Legacy Lives On.

Renowned cinematographer Bill Butler, known for his work on classic films such as Jaws and Stallone’s Rocky 3 & 4, as well as Prince’s Graffiti Bridge, has passed away at the age of 101. Butler’s contribution to the film industry was immense, and his death is a great loss to the community. His exceptional talent and creative vision will be missed by all who knew him.

Throughout his illustrious career, Butler worked on several iconic films that defined an era in cinema. He will be remembered for his ability to capture the essence of a movie’s narrative and transform it into stunning visual imagery. His legacy will continue to inspire future cinematographers and filmmakers for generations to come. Our thoughts are with his family during this difficult time.

