Death News : Cinematographer Bill Butler dies at 101.

Renowned cinematographer Bill Butler passes away at 101, known for his work in “Jaws” and “One Flew Over The Cuckoo’s Nest”.

Renowned cinematographer Bill Butler, best known for his work on legendary films such as “Jaws” and “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” has passed away at the impressive age of 101. The news was reported by TheWrap on April 6, 2023, much to the dismay of film enthusiasts and fans of Butler’s stunning visual work.

Throughout his illustrious career, Butler had worked with some of the greatest directors in the business, including Steven Spielberg, Milos Forman, and Francis Ford Coppola. His work on “Jaws” in particular was groundbreaking, as he played a key role in creating the intense tension and suspense of the iconic shark film that still captivates audiences to this day. Butler’s contribution to the world of film will always be remembered and celebrated by those who loved his work.

Source : @TheWrap

