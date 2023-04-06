Death News : Cinematographer Bill Butler dies at 101.

Legendary Cinematographer Bill Butler, Known for Jaws and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, Dies at 101..

Legendary cinematographer Bill Butler, known for his work on iconic films such as Jaws and One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, has passed away at the age of 101. The news was announced by ComicBook.com via Twitter, sharing an image of Butler along with a link to an obituary article.

Butler was a highly respected figure in the film industry, with a career spanning several decades. He received numerous accolades for his work, including nominations for Academy Awards and Primetime Emmy Awards. His legacy will live on through the unforgettable movies he helped bring to life on the big screen.

Source : @ComicBook

