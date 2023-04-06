Death News : Celebrating the 80th birthday of former #NYGiants player Spider Lockhart, a 2x Pro Bowler during his 11-year tenure with the team. He was #3 on the Giants’ INT list with 41, famously snagging Dan Reeves’ pass. Lockhart passed away at 43 before the 1986 season, and the team wore a patch in his honor. #TogetherBlue

Spider Lockhart, 2x Pro Bowler of NY Giants, Would Have Turned 80 Years Old in 1971.

On April 6, 1971, one of the well-known and beloved New York Giants players, Spider Lockhart, celebrated his 50th birthday. Unfortunately, he was not able to reach his 80th birthday as he passed away at the age of 43 before the 1986 season. Despite his early passing, Lockhart left an indelible impact on the Giants community.

During his 11 years with the team, Spider earned two Pro Bowl nods and became third on the NYG INT list with his 41 interceptions. The Giants also recognized Lockhart’s contributions and legacy by wearing a patch in his honor. As a prominent member of the team’s history, Lockhart will never be forgotten, and his name will forever be synonymous with the Giants’ glory days.

Source : @BigBlueVCR

1971: Happy Birthday to #NYGiants Spider Lockhart who would have turned 80. Spider was a 2x Pro Bowler in 11 years w/ NYG & is #3 on the NYG INT list w/ 41 (here picking off Dan Reeves). Lockhart passed away at 43 before 1986 season & NYG wore a patch in his honor #TogetherBlue pic.twitter.com/6EbNoHf8bm — BigBlueVCR (@BigBlueVCR) April 6, 2023