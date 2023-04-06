Death News : Beloved coach Paul Williams, 61, dies.

Beloved Coach Paul Williams Passes Away at 61; Remembered for Strength and Conditioning Role at Belton High and as Head Football Coach at Academy during 2018-2019 Seasons. Funeral Arrangements Pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton..

Paul Williams, a well-known coach in the area, has passed away at the age of 61. Williams was a dedicated strength and conditioning coach at Belton High, where he helped countless athletes reach their physical peaks. In addition, he held the position of Head Football Coach at Academy during the 2018-2019 seasons, where he shaped the team and made a positive impact on the players.

The community is mourning the loss of Williams, and his passing will leave a lasting impact on those who knew him. Funeral services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton, and many are expected to pay their respects to the respected coach. Williams’ legacy will continue to be felt throughout the area, and his dedication to the sport will be remembered for years to come.

Long-time area coach Paul Williams has died at 61. Williams was a strength and conditioning coach at Belton High and served as the HFC at Academy for the 2018-19 seasons. Services are pending with Dossman Funeral Home in Belton.

