Death News : April 6th 2017: Don Rickles died at 90. Veteran Vegas comic and Rat Pack associate via Frank Sinatra.

Honoring Don Rickles: A Legendary Comedian of the Rat Pack Era, Passes Away at 90 on April 6th, 2017

On April 6th, 2017, the world lost a comedy legend. Don Rickles, known for his quick wit and sharp humor, passed away at the age of 90. He was a veteran headline performer at Las Vegas hotel-casinos and even had a peripheral connection to the Rat Pack through his friendship with Frank Sinatra.

Rickles was a comedic force to be reckoned with, known for his insult-style comedy and ability to make audiences laugh at even the most taboo topics. He left a mark on the entertainment industry that will never be forgotten, and his influence can still be seen in the work of many comedians today. Rest in peace, Don Rickles.

