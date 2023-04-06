Death News : Animal researcher and author Mutsugoro died at 87.

Renowned Animal Researcher and Author “Mutsugoro” Masanori Hata Passes Away at 87.

Masanori Hata, the popular animal researcher and author, nicknamed “Mutsugoro,” has passed away at the age of 87. He was widely known for his extensive work studying animal behavior and his expertise in the field of ethology.

Mutsugoro was a highly respected figure in the scientific community and his contributions to the study of animal behavior have been widely recognized. He authored several books on the subject, including the popular “The Joy of Watching Animals” and “The Wisdom of Animal Life,” which were widely read and admired by both professionals and animal lovers alike. His passing is a huge loss to the scientific community and his legacy will be remembered for years to come.

Source : @The_Japan_News

Popular animal researcher and author Masanori Hata, known by his nickname “Mutsugoro,” has died at the age of 87

Popular animal researcher and author Masanori Hata, known by his nickname “Mutsugoro,” has died at the age of 87 https://t.co/lDeI1XdtfE pic.twitter.com/zHMrZlbspy — The Japan News (@The_Japan_News) April 6, 2023