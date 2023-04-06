Death News : Animal researcher and author Mutsugoro, 87, dies.

Animal researcher and author Masanori Hata, widely recognized as “Mutsugoro,” passes away at 87..

Renowned animal researcher and author Masanori Hata, who was popularly known as “Mutsugoro,” passed away at the age of 87. The news of his demise was reported by The Japan News through their Twitter handle. As an expert in the field of animal research, Hata had written several books on the subject, which were widely appreciated by readers worldwide.

His death has come as a great loss to the scientific community, and tributes have been pouring in from all corners of the globe. Hata’s legacy will live on through his extensive body of work that has helped advance our understanding of the animal kingdom. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family and friends during this difficult time.

Source : @The_Japan_News

