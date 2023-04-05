Death News : Sudhir Naik, ex-India opener & 1970-71 Ranji Trophy-winning captain, died at 78 in a city hospital ICU. Played 3 Tests & 2 ODIs.

Former India Opener and Mumbai Ranji Trophy-Winning Captain Sudhir Naik Dies at 78 in City Hospital.

Sudhir Naik, a well-known former India opener and the captain who led Mumbai to victory in the Ranji Trophy of 1970-71, has passed away at the age of 78. He played three Tests and two ODIs for India between the years 1974-75. Sudhir Naik had been admitted to the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of a city hospital after suffering from an ailment, where he breathed his last.

The cricket fraternity is mourning the loss of this gifted player and inspiring leader who left an indelible impression on the cricketing world. Sudhir Naik will be remembered for his dedication to the game and his invaluable contributions to the sport both on and off the field. His contribution to Indian cricket will always be remembered.

Source : @MirrorNow

