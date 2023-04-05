Death News : Sire Records founder Seymore Stein dies at 80.

Seymore Stein, the Founder of Sire Records and the Mastermind Behind Launching the Careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, and Other Legends, Passes Away at 80..

The music industry lost a legend as Seymore Stein, the founder of Sire Records, passed away at the age of 80. Stein was instrumental in launching the careers of countless famous artists such as Madonna and Talking Heads. His contributions to the music industry had a significant impact, and his legacy will undoubtedly continue to influence aspiring musicians for years to come.

Stein’s impact on music history can’t be overstated. He was a visionary who was always looking for unconventional artists he believed in, even when others might have dismissed them. His ability to recognize raw talent and help mold it into something extraordinary earned him a special place in the hearts of music lovers all over the world. The news of his passing has left a void that will be felt by many, but his legacy will undoubtedly continue to inspire generations of musicians for years to come.

Source : @abc4utah

The founder of Sire Records, Seymore Stein, who helped launch the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, and more has died at the age of 80.

The founder of Sire Records, Seymore Stein, who helped launch the careers of Madonna, Talking Heads, and more has died at the age of 80. https://t.co/nGRtfDa2R7 — ABC4 News (@abc4utah) April 4, 2023