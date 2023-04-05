Death News : Sad news: Klaus Teuber, creator of Settlers of Catan, has passed at 70. #boardgames #RIP

The Passing of Klaus Teuber: A Tribute to the Designer of The Settlers of Catan and His Incredible Impact on the Gaming Industry (2/2)

#boardgames #tabletopgaming.

The passing of Klaus Teuber, the esteemed designer of The Settlers of Catan, has left the gaming industry mourning. At the age of 70, Teuber had made a significant impact on the hobby gaming world and played a crucial role in shaping the industry into what it is today. His contribution to the growth of the board gaming and tabletop gaming industry cannot be understated.

Teuber’s passing is a great loss for the community, and our thoughts go out to his family and friends in this difficult time. His legacy will live on through the continued popularity of The Settlers of Catan and the many people he has inspired to explore their creativity in game design. Klaus Teuber will forever be remembered as a pioneer in the world of tabletop gaming.

Source : @CalliopeGames

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Klaus Teuber, who has passed away at the age of 70. As the designer of The Settlers of Catan, Mr. Teuber was instrumental in nurturing the growth of the hobby gaming industry into what it is today. (1/2) #boardgames #tabletopgaming

Our hearts go out to the family and friends of Klaus Teuber, who has passed away at the age of 70. As the designer of The Settlers of Catan, Mr. Teuber was instrumental in nurturing the growth of the hobby gaming industry into what it is today. (1/2)#boardgames #tabletopgaming pic.twitter.com/0NrSsf38RK — Calliope Games (@CalliopeGames) April 5, 2023