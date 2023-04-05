Death News : Nurse Able actress Judy Farrell dies at 84.

At 84, Judy Farrell, renowned for her role as Nurse Able on #MASH, has passed away..

Canadian actress Judy Farrell, best known for her role as Nurse Able on the hit television series MASH, has sadly passed away at the age of 84. The news was announced by ET Canada on Twitter on April 4, 2023.

Farrell’s portrayal of Nurse Able, a recurring character on the show, was beloved by fans of the long-running series. Her career spanned several other notable roles in film and television, including appearances on The Mary Tyler Moore Show and The Love Boat. She will be deeply missed by her fans and colleagues in the entertainment industry.

Source : @ETCanada

