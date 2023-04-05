Death News : Mike Wazowski died, 50.

At the age of 50, Mike Wazowski has passed away..

The beloved animated character, Mike Wazowski, has passed away at the age of 50. This news was shared by Film Updates through a tweet that included a picture of the character. Fans from around the world are feeling the loss and expressing their condolences.

Mike Wazowski was a fan favorite since his debut in the 2001 hit film, Monsters, Inc. His unique design, witty humor, and charming personality won the hearts of children and adults alike. The character became an icon in the animation world and will be greatly missed. Fans are taking to social media to share their favorite memories of Mike and how he impacted their lives. Our hearts go out to the creators and fans who are mourning this great loss.

