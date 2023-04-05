Death News : Klaus Teuber, Settlers of Catan creator, dies at 70.

At Age 70, Klaus Teuber, the Mind Behind Settlers of Catan, Sadly Departs..

Renowned board game designer Klaus Teuber, most famous for his creation Settlers of Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. Teuber’s innovative game introduced the concept of strategic resource management to the genre, and quickly became a hit with players worldwide.

According to reports, Teuber had been battling a prolonged illness when he passed away. His legacy will undoubtedly remain as one of the most influential figures in modern board game design, inspiring countless players and designers alike to create new and exciting games for generations to come.

Source : @nerdist

