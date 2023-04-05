Death News : Klaus Teuber, creator of Catan game, passed away at 70.

Klaus Teuber, creator of the board game Catan, has passed away at 70 – a gaming marvel that, alongside Alhambra, Dixit, and Agricola, formed my go-to collection for an enjoyable afternoon with friends..

Klaus Teuber, the creator of the popular board game “Catán,” has passed away at the age of 70. Alongside games such as “Alhambra,” “Dixit,” and “Agrícola,” Catán was one of my favorite choices for a fun evening spent with friends. Teuber’s contributions to the board game industry will be greatly missed.

“Catán” has become a beloved classic, with players competing to settle and develop a fictional island, using strategy and negotiation to gather resources and trade with other players. Teuber’s legacy lives on through the countless hours of entertainment and social interaction that his creation has provided.

A los 70 años nos ha dejado Klaus Teuber, quien fue el creador del juego de mesa Catán, una de las maravillas de este sector y que junto a Alhambra, Dixit y Agrícola formaban mi conjunto de recursos preferidos para pasar una tarde con amigos.

