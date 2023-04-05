Death News : Hajiya Ladi Audu, wife of Kano’s first Governor, has died at age 93. Funeral at 2pm today, Kofar Kudu, Kano Emir’s Palace.

Hajiya Ladi Audu, wife of Kano’s first Governor Audu Bako during General Yakubu Gowon’s military regime (1967-1975), passes away at 93 in Kano. Funeral to be held at 2:00pm today, Kofar Kudu, Kano Emir’s Palace..

Hajiya Ladi Audu, the wife of the first Governor of Kano state Audu Bako, has passed away at the age of 93 in Kano state. During the military regime of General Yakubu Gowon from 1967 to 1975, Hajiya Ladi Audu played an important role as the wife of a prominent politician. Her death is a great loss to the community and she will be remembered for her contributions to Kano state and Nigeria as a whole.

The Jana’iza, or funeral, for Hajiya Ladi Audu will take place at 2:00 pm today at the Kofar Kudu, Kano Emir’s Palace. We offer our condolences to the family and loved ones of Hajiya Ladi Audu and hope that they find comfort during this difficult time. Her legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of those who knew her and the impact she made on her community.

Source : @Adam_A_Thinker

