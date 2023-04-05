Death News : First Black woman NC legislator, Annie Kennedy, dies at 98.

Family Members Report Passing of Annie Brown Kennedy, Pioneering Black Woman Attorney and NC State Legislator at 98.

Annie Brown Kennedy, a trailblazing attorney and the first Black woman to serve in the North Carolina state legislature, has passed away at the age of 98. Her family members confirmed the news on Tuesday, January 17th. Kennedy’s remarkable legacy was built on her unflagging commitment to justice, which remained with her throughout her career.

The passing of Annie Brown Kennedy marks the end of an era in North Carolina politics. Kennedy’s accomplishments paved the way for generations of Black women to pursue careers in law and public service. Her legacy as a champion for civil rights and social justice will continue to inspire and guide those who seek to create a better society for all.

Source : @TheBWSTimes

