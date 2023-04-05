Death News : Daylami, 29, a great grey, passed away at Gilltown Stud in Ireland.

The renowned grey, Daylami, passes away at 29 years of age at Aga Khan’s Gilltown Stud in Ireland..

The world of horse racing mourns the loss of one of its most iconic grey horses, Daylami, who passed away at the age of 29 at Gilltown Stud in Ireland. The stallion, owned by the Aga Khan, was widely regarded as one of the greats of his generation, having won multiple Group One races throughout his career.

Daylami’s impressive record includes victories in the 1999 Coral-Eclipse, the Irish Champion Stakes, and the Prix de l’Arc de Triomphe in the same year, cementing his place in racing history. His passing marks the end of an era for fans of the sport, who will no doubt remember Daylami as one of the finest grey horses to have ever graced the track.

Source : @RacingPost

