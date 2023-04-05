Death News : Craig Breedlove, land-speed record breaker, dies aged 86.

The death of Craig Breedlove, renowned as the ‘King of Speed’ for breaking the land-speed record five times from 1963 to 1965, at the age of 86..

Craig Breedlove, known as the “King of Speed,” has passed away at the age of 86. This racing legend broke the land-speed record five times between 1963 and 1965, leaving a lasting impact on the world of motorsports.

Breedlove’s innovations and achievements on the track inspired countless other racers and helped push the boundaries of what was possible in racing. His legacy will continue to inspire future generations of speed enthusiasts, and his memory will be cherished by all who knew and admired him. Rest in peace, Craig Breedlove.

Source : @SPEEDSPORT

