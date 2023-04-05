Death News : Catan creator Klaus Teuber, 70, has passed away. #RIP

Klaus Teuber, Creator of Catan Board Game, Passes Away at 70.

Klaus Teuber, the man who brought joy to millions with his invention of the popular board game Catan, has passed away at the age of 70. The announcement was made by the franchise’s German publisher, and fans around the world are mourning the loss of a brilliant mind.

Teuber’s legacy will live on through the countless hours of fun that players have had while playing Catan. The game has become a cultural phenomenon and a staple in many households, and Klaus Teuber will always be remembered as the man who brought it to life. Rest in peace, Klaus, and thank you for all the memories you’ve given us.

Source : @manilabulletin

