Death News : Breedlove, speed pioneer, dies at 86.

Legendary Racer Breedlove, Who Set Land Speed Records, Dies at 86.

Craig Breedlove, the legendary racer, passed away at the age of 86. He was widely known for his impressive achievements in speed racing during the 60s. In 1963, Breedlove made history by reaching a mind-boggling speed of 407.45 mph. This was just the beginning of his impressive career, as he continued to break records two years later by exceeding the 600 mph mark.

Breedlove’s incredible talent and determination left an indelible mark on the racing world. His groundbreaking achievements forever changed the way people thought about speed racing and inspired countless individuals to pursue their own passions. Although he may be gone, Craig Breedlove’s legacy lives on, and his feats will always be remembered as a testament to the power of human perseverance and determination.

Source : @CARandDRIVER

