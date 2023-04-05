Death News : Billy Waugh, 93, veteran of Army and CIA, dies.

Army and CIA veteran William Waugh, known as “Billy,” dies at 93 after decades of service in special operations from Korea to Afghanistan..

William “Billy” Waugh, a seasoned veteran who dedicated his life to Army special operations and the CIA, has died at the remarkable age of 93. Waugh had served in various conflict zones from Korea to Afghanistan and had developed a reputation as an exceptional operator. His contributions to the United States’ efforts in these war zones had earned him several prestigious awards and commendations throughout his career.

The passing of Waugh is a significant loss to the military community and the country as a whole. His legacy will undoubtedly live on as a true patriot and hero who risked his life in service to his country. The impact of Waugh’s work will continue to inspire future generations of special operations soldiers and CIA operatives. He will forever be remembered and honored for his unwavering commitment and bravery in the face of adversity.

Source : @TaskandPurpose

William “Billy” Waugh, who served for decades in Army special operations and the CIA from Korea to Afghanistan, passed away at the age of 93.

William “Billy” Waugh, who served for decades in Army special operations and the CIA from Korea to Afghanistan, passed away at the age of 93. https://t.co/gbnq8AKprV — Task & Purpose (@TaskandPurpose) April 5, 2023