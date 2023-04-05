Death News : Actor Kevin Conroy (71), known for voicing Batman, dies.

Batman’s iconic voice actor, Kevin Conroy, known for his work in the 1990s animated series and movies, has died at the age of 71..

Legendary actor Kevin Conroy, best known for his portrayal of Batman in the beloved 1990s animated series and subsequent films, has passed away at the age of 71. Fans around the world are devastated by the news, with many taking to social media to express their condolences and share their favorite memories of Conroy’s iconic Batman voice.

Over the course of his career, Conroy also lent his voice to a wide variety of other animated and video game projects, earning a reputation as one of the most talented and versatile voice actors in the industry. He will be deeply missed by his fans and colleagues alike, but his legacy as the definitive voice of the Dark Knight will undoubtedly endure for many years to come.

