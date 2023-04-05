Death News : Actor Andrés García, 81, known for roles in Mexican telenovelas, has died.

At 81, Andrés García, a Dominican-Mexican actor famous for his numerous roles in Mexican telenovelas, passes away..

Mexican-Dominican actor Andrés García, well-known for his appearances in various telenovelas, has passed away at the age of 81. The news was confirmed by ABC7 Eyewitness News on Twitter. Born on May 24, 1944, in Santa Cruz de Barahona, Dominican Republic, García began his career in show business in the late 1960s.

Throughout his career, García appeared in a number of popular telenovelas, including “El derecho de nacer,” “Los ricos también lloran,” and “Mi segunda madre.” His impressive portfolio also included a range of film roles, and he was regarded as one of the most charismatic and versatile actors in Mexican television history. He will always be remembered for his incredible talent and the impact he made on the entertainment industry.

