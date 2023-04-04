Death News : WWE legend Bushwhacker Butch dies at 78. RIP.

WWE Legend Bushwhacker Butch (Bob Miller) Passes Away at 78, Leaving a Legacy of Over 50 Years in the Industry.

The wrestling world has lost a beloved member as WWE Hall of Fame Superstar Bob Miller, popularly known as Bushwhacker Butch, passed away at the age of 78. The news was confirmed by his longtime tag team partner, Bushwacker Luke, on Twitter. The legendary duo entertained fans for over 50 years, working for various wrestling promotions. In recognition of their memorable career, the pair were inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

The news of Butch’s passing has saddened many wrestling fans and fellow wrestlers alike. Marc Mero, a former professional wrestler, took to Twitter to express his condolences. Butch’s contribution to the wrestling industry is truly unforgettable, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations of wrestlers. May he rest in peace.

Source : @MarcMero

